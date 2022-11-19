Gov. Kate Brown at the Portland Thorns celebration of their NWSL title at Providence Park, November 1, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and her husband Dan tested positive for COVID-19, the governor tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“After returning from Vietnam, Dan and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” Brown said.

In October, Brown spent a total of 12 days visiting Japan and South Korea, alongside representatives from the agriculture, tourism, higher education, apparel, technology and manufacturing industries. She returned from that trip at the end of October.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

A group of CDC advisers recommended adding COVID shots to patients’ regular immunization schedule if they are over the age of six months.

But uptake of the new boosters has been slow, with the vast majority of Americans having not yet received the shot.