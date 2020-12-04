Brown to discuss Oregon’s ongoing COVID response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference Friday to talk about the coronavirus.

The state’s two-week-long freeze was lifted Thursday, though many counties remain under limitations set forth by Brown’s four-tiered Risk and Protection Framework for COVID-19. Counties are categorized by risk level: Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk and Lower Risk. Different health measures apply to each category.

The approach was put in place as record-high numbers of COVID cases and deaths were recorded in Oregon in recent weeks. Multnomah County led the state with the most reported cases on Thursday, followed by Washington County. Oregon’s death toll stood at 973.

The governor is expected to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the pandemic during the press conference on Friday. KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.