Brown to answer questions on coronavirus strategies Thursday

Oregon governor instituted ban on gatherings of more than 250 people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will discuss the strategies behind a set of new rules meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus when she holds a press conference in Portland Thursday morning.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. KOIN 6 News will be at Thursday’s press conference. You can watch it live on KOIN 6 News and on KOIN.com

Wednesday night, the governor announced new measures that affect large gatherings, schools, workplaces and long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

Large gatherings: All large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide effective immediately for four weeks. A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of a minimum of three feet cannot be maintained. Schools: In addition to previous guidance issued on March 8, 2020 to keep schools open, all non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled — such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions. Workplace: Recommended implementation of distancing measures including an increased physical space between employees in offices and worksites, limited in-person meetings, limited travel, and staggered work schedules where possible. Long-Term Care and Assisted Living: Strict limitations announced this week by the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services remain in place.

Complete coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Oregon closures

Already, many events have been canceled or postponed indefinitely. Elementary and high schools continue to monitor and work closely with health officials. Area colleges are adjusting and many are going to a distance-learning program, with classes and meetings online.

Washington closures

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee instituted a similar ban on gatherings of more than 250 people. Seattle Public Schools closed for at least 2 weeks.

Sports affected

The NBA suspended its season. The NCAA Tournament, high school athletics and other extra curricular school activities have been modified to go on without fans in the stands.

So far, 21 cases of the novel-coronavirus have been confirmed in Oregon, while the number of presumptive positive cases in the U.S. is more than 1,000. More than 30 deaths have been reported, with the majority in Washington state; however, none has been reported in Oregon yet.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.