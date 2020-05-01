Brown to talk testing, contact tracing for OR reopening

The press conference will start at 10:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will talk Friday about new plans for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as the state moves toward lifting “Stay Home” restrictions.

The new strategies are part of Brown’s broader roadmap to reopen Oregon.

Brown’s office released draft guidelines on Thursday for how businesses might be able to resume operations. Among them are requirements to maintain strict social distancing and the potential for recording customers’ IDs in case health officials need to trace who came in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus, the Portland Tribune reports.

Many of the proposed rules are directed at bars and restaurants and include and include measures such as no customer self-service operations, no bar seating, no reusable menus and specific sanitation procedures.

Brown will be joined Friday by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health & Science University.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

