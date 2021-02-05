Brown to give update on Oregon’s pandemic response

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown observes a COVID vaccination clinic at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Jan. 13, 2020. (Kate Brown)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will discuss the latest developments in the state’s response to the pandemic during a Friday morning press briefing.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority. The briefing is expected to start at 11 a.m. and KOIN 6 News will listen in.

The rate of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased last week, OHA said on Wednesday. Oregon reported a 16% increase during the week of Monday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 31 compared to the previous week.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also went up from 229 to 252 for an average of 36 hospitalizations a day. Oregon also saw a slight increase in deaths, from 74 to 76, OHA said. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests went up to 5.4%.

Oregon teetered on the brink of surpassing 2,000 deaths on Thursday with a death toll of 1,998. On that day, Oregon had administered a total of 486,861 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

People between 20 and 49 make up 52% of all COVID-19 cases in Oregon. People 70 and older account for 77% of all deaths related to the virus, according to OHA.

