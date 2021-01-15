Brown to hold briefing on Oregon’s pandemic response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is expected to talk about the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic during a virtual press conference on Friday.

KOIN.com will livestream the event, which starts at 2 p.m.

The press conference comes as Oregon ramps up its efforts to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations. The state got off to a slow start but has since risen to meet Brown’s daily vaccination goal of 12,000 doses administered per day, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Earlier in the week, Brown toured the Oregon State Fairgrounds where Salem Health and the Oregon National Guard teamed up for the state’s first mass vaccination clinic. The governor watched as the Guard gave shots to Marion County healthcare workers. Oregon is still trying to work through the tens of thousands of healthcare workers and first responders who are first in line to receive the vaccine.

A total of 146,137 first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been administered across Oregon by Thursday. All of the doses have been administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care centers, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.

The OHA has not yet released concrete details on who will be included in the next vaccination phase. The Vaccine Advisory Committee on Thursday released its recommendations for who should get the shot next: BIPOC communities, refugees, adults 16-64 with chronic conditions, adults and youth eligible for the vaccine who are in custody, frontline workers not included in Phase 1A and 1B, multi-generational homes and low-income senior housing.