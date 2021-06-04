Brown to hold Friday briefing on pandemic updates

Gov. Kate Brown in a video message updating mask usage in Oregon, May 13, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is set to discuss the state’s ongoing pandemic response during a press conference on Friday.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority for the event, which begins at 11 a.m.

KOIN 6 News will attend the briefing and update this story.

While touring a Hood River vaccine clinic Wednesday, Brown said Oregon is getting very close to reaching the vaccination goal she set to fully reopen businesses.

Brown, who set a goal of 70% of adults vaccinated with at least their first shot of the COVID vaccine, said Oregon is at 66% currently.

As of Thursday, Oregon needed approximately 100,000 adults to get their first shot in order to reach the threshold.