Press Secretary: No teleconference with Gov. Brown Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown will not meet with the media Thursday afternoon, her press secretary announced shortly after saying there would be a briefing.

In an email to Oregon media members, Press Secretary Charles Boyle said “our office will NOT be holding a media availability this afternoon. This was my mistake, and I apologize for the change.”

Brown and her husband tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week. Outside of a brief appearance in a Zoom conference on Monday, she has not been seen in public in about a week.

A record number of Oregonians filed for unemployment last week — 92,700 — shattering the previous record set just the week before.

The Oregon Employment Department said that’s a 21% increase from the week of March 15 when they saw 76,500 claims. OED received 4,900 initial claim filings during the week of March 8.

