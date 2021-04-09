Brown: White House promises Oregon ‘fair share’ of vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown toured a COVID-19 vaccination site in Portland on Friday where she announced she has no plans to further loosen restaurant restrictions as cases continue to climb.

Brown visited the drive-up mass vaccine clinic at the Portland International Airport’s Red Lot where she toured the vaccination tents and then spent a short amount of time answering questions from news media. The site is consistently packed nearly every day as eligible people continue to make online appointments for the shot through OHSU’s website.

The PDX clinic is administering about 5,500 doses a day while about 35,000 doses are being administered statewide. But with more than 1 million Oregonians about to become eligible, the big question is how Oregon will handle vaccine demand. Based on expected vaccine deliveries and an impending shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Oregon will likely not be able to match the demand once people 16 and older become eligible on April 19.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tours a vaccine clinic at PDX, April 9, 2021. (KOIN)

Brown said she’s waiting for further guidance from President Biden’s COVID team.

“I was able to speak with the White House Monday about making sure Oregon gets our fair share of vaccinations,” said Brown. “The good news is that the White House is committed that we get our fair share of the vaccine.”

Brown said the president’s timeline accelerated Oregon’s eligibility plan. She said it will take time for people to find and book appointments while supply is still less than demand but several local hospital groups are helping their patients who call to book appointments.