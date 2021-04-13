Oregon halts use of J&J vaccine after 85K doses given

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

These latest deaths raise Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,446. The OHA also reported 567 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising the statewide total to 171,398. Details about those who died and these latest cases can be found toward the bottom of this article.

The OHA asked all vaccine providers across the state to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and blood clots.

“Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, per the announcement from the U.S. CDC and FDA this morning,” the OHA said in a statement. “This is out of an abundance of caution as they review six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in women ages 18-48 after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

The OHA reported 29,935 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday.

To date, Oregon has administered 1,194,369 doses of Pfizer, 1,036,596 doses of Moderna and 85,148 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 916,207 people have been fully vaccinated and 1,447,624 people have had at least one dose.

There were 197 people being treated for COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals on Tuesday and 52 patients in ICU beds.

The 567 new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (8), Jackson (53), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (24), Lake (3), Lane (39), Lincoln (9), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (35), Multnomah (83), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (95) and Yamhill (6).

The deaths reported on Tuesday include the following: