Record-breaking COVID numbers reported again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record number of COVID-19 cases were reported for the second day in a row in Oregon on Friday.

1,306 cases and 4 new deaths were reported Friday, a day after 20 deaths and 1,225 new cases were announced Thursday.

OHA director Patrick Allen said Oregon is at a “tipping point” and warned that hospital capacity remains a concern. He also addressed an upcoming change in the way the state reports on test results – they will now report the number of tests performed instead of the number of people tested.

“Oregon tests at a level that is comparable to most other states,” Allen said. “We’re right in line with other states per capita.”

The state has increased testing by 60% since beginning of October.

Christine Bartlett, the Director of Critical Care at OHSU, spoke during Friday’s briefing and warned that there soon may be a point at which there are enough hospital beds, but not enough staff members to care for them. She said OHSU has over 50 critical function staff on quarantine due to community exposure.

Allen expressed his condolences to those who have lost a loved one and said the state public health agency is determined to slow the spread fo the virus.

“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths. Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up,” he said. “Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”