OHA, Dept of Ed to hold COVID press conference Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after the COVID death toll passed 5000 and 2 days before Thanksgiving, officials with the Oregon Health Authority will hold a press conference Tuesday morning about the ongoing pandemic response.

OHA Director Patrick Allen will be joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education. The virtual press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

As of Monday, the overall Oregon death toll stood at 5017. The cumulative number of confirmed/presumptive cases in the state is 385,790.

The press conference comes a day after the CDC said those over 50 should get a booster since immunity drops over time. But they also said those under 50 can get a booster.

As for Thanksgiving, Dr. Anthony Fauci said if your guests are vaccinated, go ahead and have a lovely day.

“If you’re vaccinated, and hopefully you’ll be boosted, too, and your family is, you can enjoy a typical Thanksgiving,” indoors and without masks, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.”

But, Fauci added, “The thing we are concerned about is the people who are not vaccinated.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.