PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported a decrease in COVID cases Thursday, as the City of Portland dropped COVID-19 vaccine requirements for city vendors, contractors and volunteers.

OHA recorded another 331 COVID cases, increasing the state’s total case count to 700,960. The agency also reported 27 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,960.

Across Oregon, there are 215 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, which is 27 fewer from Wednesday’s report. OHA also noted there are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease by four from yesterday’s report.

OHA reports 3,169,881 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,877,846 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,386 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (10), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (11), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (10), Grant (9), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Marion (37), Multnomah (65), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (35) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 6,934th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,935th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 1 and died on March 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,936th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,937th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Feb. 10 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,938th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,939th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,940th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,941st COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,942nd COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,943rd COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,944th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,945th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,946th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,947th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,948th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Feb. 12 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,949th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,950th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,951st COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,952nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,953rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,954th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,955th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,956th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Lane County who died on Jan. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,957th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Klamath County who died on Jan. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,958th COVID-19-related death is a 45-year-old woman from Klamath County who died on Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,959th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 18 and died on March 15 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,960th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Clatsop County who died on Feb. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.