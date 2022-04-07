PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the 2,035 COVID-19 cases recorded in the state during the week of March 27 to April 2, 960 cases (47.2%) were vaccine breakthrough cases, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Unvaccinated people represented 1,065 (52.3%) of the total cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 562 people (58.5%), were fully vaccinated and boosted.

According to OHA, 47 was the median age of breakthrough cases last week. There were a total of 60 breakthrough cases in kids aged 12 to 17, and 11 breakthrough cases involved residents of senior living communities.

OHA says there have been a total of 198,382 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in the state, and of those cases, 46,974 (23.7%) were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.

Currently, just 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

The latest breakthrough report is available on the OHA website. Breakthrough reports will be published on the first Thursday of each month.