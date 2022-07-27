According to OHA, there were 18,598 reported new COVID cases from July 10 to July 23.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority’s most recent biweekly COVID-19 data report showed a decrease in overall cases.

According to OHA, there were 18,598 reported new COVID cases from July 10 to July 23, a 13.3% decline from the previous biweekly total of 21,452.

During the two-week period, test positivity was 13.8%, down from 15.1% in the previous two-week period.

The report also shows 223 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

OHA also announced that they will stop reporting recent cases, active outbreaks and resolved outbreaks in workplaces, childcare settings and K-12 schools in the COVID-19 Biweekly Outbreak Report starting on Aug. 10. The changes do not affect case and outbreak reporting to OHA.