PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 351 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths, according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 report.

This brings Oregon’s total case count to 703,465 and the state’s death toll to 7,115.

The 42 deaths are three more than Monday’s report, which included data recorded by counties from March 25 to March 27.

OHA reports that the state’s 6,965th and 7,007th COVID-19-related death, reported on March 18 and March 23 respectively, were identified to be the same person.

There are currently 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, seven fewer than Monday’s report.

According to OHA, 3,175,359 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,883,740 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is for vaccinations is now 1,990 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (11), Clackamas (52), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (11), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (35), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Multnomah (108), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (27) and Yamhill (5).