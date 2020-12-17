Oregon Health Authority to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now that the state has a vaccine in healthcare worker’s hands, you may have some questions for them.
The Oregon Health Authority is holding a question and answer session about the vaccine at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. It will be streamed on their Facebook page.
