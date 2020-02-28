OHA director to update House on coronavirus

No confirmed cases in Oregon at this time

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — As concerns about the coronavirus grow, the director of the Oregon Health Authority will appear before the House Health Care Committee Friday afternoon.

Pat Allen will update the committee on the OHA’s monitoring of the coronavirus in Oregon. There are still no confirmed cases in Oregon.

OHA said they will post data on their website beginning March 3. Those being “monitored” don’t have symptoms but may have been exposed to it somehow. People “under investigation” are people with symptoms who were exposed somehow.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Quick health tips

Should you wear a mask? Dr. Jennifer Vines said the CDC is not recommending people wear masks in public settings, which she attributes “to a lack of science on whether or not they actually work to protect people in those settings.”

But health care settings are completely different, she said. Masks should be offered and gloves are part of the recommendation for health care workers.

Other tips include staying away from sick people, washing your hands frequently — especially after being on public transit. Cover your coughs and sneezes and stay home if you’re sick.

Oregon coronavirus: ‘Low risk but pay attention’

Oregon coronavirus: No cases but clinics ‘well informed’