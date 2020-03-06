Oregon health insurers waive COVID-19 test deductibles

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is up to 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Insurance commissioners in Oregon and Washington have agreed to waive deductibles and copays for COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the agreement Thursday, saying testing is only being prioritized for people with viral respiratory symptoms like cough, fever or trouble breathing and at-risk patients such as those with underlying health conditions.

Oregon health insurance companies to commit to the agreement include:

BridgeSpan Health Company

Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Inc.

Kaiser Permanente

Moda Health Plan, Inc.

PacificSource Health Plans

Providence Health Plans

Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

Samaritan Health Plans, Inc.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler also issued an emergency order Thursday to health insurers, requiring them to waive copays and deductible for COVID-19 testing.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus as of Thursday night was 12: 11 in Washington and one in California. There was one confirmed case in Oregon.

