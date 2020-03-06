Oregon health insurers waive COVID-19 test deductibles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Insurance commissioners in Oregon and Washington have agreed to waive deductibles and copays for COVID-19 tests.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the agreement Thursday, saying testing is only being prioritized for people with viral respiratory symptoms like cough, fever or trouble breathing and at-risk patients such as those with underlying health conditions.
Oregon health insurance companies to commit to the agreement include:
- BridgeSpan Health Company
- Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Moda Health Plan, Inc.
- PacificSource Health Plans
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Samaritan Health Plans, Inc.
Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler also issued an emergency order Thursday to health insurers, requiring them to waive copays and deductible for COVID-19 testing.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus as of Thursday night was 12: 11 in Washington and one in California. There was one confirmed case in Oregon.
