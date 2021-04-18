Oregon health officials prep for expanded vaccine eligibility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, vaccine appointments in Oregon will be open to all anyone aged 16 and older, according to the state’s rollout plans.

And with the expanded eligibility comes an influx in demand — which will likely leave many Oregonians frustrated over limited appointment options.

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said vaccine capacity is increasing, but supply is still a concern with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J vaccine has been in limbo after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is. The acting FDA commissioner had said she expected the pause to last only a matter of days.

He said Oregon will be receiving 70,000 fewer doses for the next few weeks due to the pause.

“We’ll continue to see tight appointment availability for many parts of the state in the coming weeks,” Allen said Friday. “There will still be enough doses for everyone to get one, though.”

Nearly a quarter of all Oregonians are fully vaccinated — about 75% of all seniors are vaccinated as well.

The latest weekly report showed a third consecutive week of surging cases, higher hospitalizations and higher deaths than the previous week. Between April 5 and April 11, Oregon saw 3,722 new cases representing a 26% increase from the week before as well as 47 new COVID-19-related deaths — the highest weekly total in five weeks.