Oregon health officials prep hospitals for COVID-19 testing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Public health officials in Oregon are getting some local hospitals ready to make COVID-19 testing more widely available.

Currently, Oregon State Public Health labs can handle 80 coronavirus tests each day. The state labs are prioritizing the tests for those who are seriously ill or at high risk.

But across the United States, officials are scrambling to keep up with testing needs.

“The system does not — is not really geared to what we need right now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “What you are asking for — that is failing. It is failing, let’s admit it.”

In Washington, the state lab is ramping up its testing abilities with a goal of testing about 200 people a day. The University of Washington Virology Lab has a capacity of 1,500 tests a day. The university’s Medical Center is even offering drive-through testing for its employees.

In Oregon, public health officials say hospital systems are looking to set up their own testing systems but the process takes time. It’s unclear which hospitals are included.

“We don’t have any hospital systems locally who are up in testing. They are currently setting those tests up, they need to be validated,” said Oregon Health Authority Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “It’s a long process but the public health lab is committed to assisting them. Once they come on board, we will let you know.”

It could take even longer for commercial testing due to supply shortages.

“There are many things involved in doing those tests. People focus on the CDC test kit and that is one aspect of it but there are other things that the lab needs to do those tests, many of which are in short supply,” said Sidelinger.

The question remains: will the state’s efforts to expand testing resources be enough? Governor Kate Brown seems to think so.

“I would appreciate the capacity for more testing but my understanding from public health professionals is that we have an adequate amount,” Brown said.

OHA said doctors with hospitalized patients who have viral pneumonia can submit tests without approval from public health.

KOIN 6 News is waiting to hear back from OHSU on whether it plans to handle COVID-19 tests.