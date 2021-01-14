Oregon hits Brown’s daily vaccination goal, logs 29 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,737.

Details about the 29 latest deaths were under review and not immediately available, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Another 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Thursday in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (23), Clackamas (70), Clatsop (11), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (82), Douglas (16), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (75), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (94), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (14), Marion (137), Morrow (9), Multnomah (185), Polk (13), Umatilla (60), Union (19), Wasco (14), Washington (162), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).

There were 415 COVID patients being treated at Oregon hospitals, a decrease of 19 from the previous day. There were 101 patients in ICU beds.

OHA said 16,355 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Most of those doses (10,172) were administered on Wednesday while the rest were given on previous days but weren’t entered in the vaccine registry until Wednesday, OHA said.

Health officials said the state was meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s daily goal of 12,000 vaccinations a day at the end of last week.

“While we hit the Governor’s goal of hitting 12,000 vaccines administered in a day last week,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen, “We want to sustain and expand our daily totals. The state can’t achieve our goal to deliver vaccinations quickly, efficiently and equitably, all on our own. I’m grateful for the hard work that staff in hospitals, local health clinics and other sites have put into ramping up vaccinations for Oregonians. Vaccines are the safest and most effective way we can end this pandemic.”

Oregon — which has received 321,425 vaccine doses — has now given a total of 146,137 first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. All of the doses have been given by Oregon hospitals, long-term care centers, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.