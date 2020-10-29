Oregon hits new record for daily COVID case count

Health authorities are asking people to alter their Halloween plans this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday, the highest daily case count in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (25), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (54), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (17), Linn (18), Malheur (7), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Washington (107) and Yamhill (9).

The Oregon Health Authority also said Thursday the virus had claimed the lives of a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County and a 94-year-old woman in Marion County, both of whom had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now at 673.

The daily case count record was previously set on Oct. 8 when health officials reported 484 new cases in Oregon.

Authorities continue to blame widespread community transmission for causing small clusters and outbreaks across the state. The public is asked to stay vigilant and follow protective measures to slow the virus’ spread.

Last week, the OHA revised its face-covering guidance to require people to wear face coverings “in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms, and workspaces unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.”

Face coverings are also now required in indoor and outdoor markets, street fairs, private career schools, and public and private colleges and universities.

OHA also said face coverings are better than face shields, except for those instances when, for instance, someone who is deaf or hearing impaired needs to read lips.

And the standard guidance remains: Stay 6 feet or more away, avoid large gatherings, limit social gatherings and wash your hands frequently.

People are also urged to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume parties this year for Halloween.