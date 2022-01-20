Oregon hospital group to speak on capacity amid COVID surge

by: Sam Campbell

FILE – A hospital worker in Oregon. (Providence)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is holding a press conference Thursday morning amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

OAHHS is a trade organization that coordinates among local leaders in government, business and the health care community. OAHHS President Becky Hultberg will speak at the event.

Organizers said the group plans to address hospital capacity and COVID-related issues.

The press conference begins at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article.

