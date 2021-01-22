Oregon hospitals have doubts about Brown’s vaccine plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown defended her decision to prioritize teachers over seniors for the COVID vaccine, even though it was a difficult choice.

“School is so much more than a place kids go to learn,” she said during a Friday press conference.

But the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems strongly disagrees with her decision.

“We are deeply concerned that the Governor, by expanding eligibility to teachers and other school employees in addition to seniors aged 65 and older, is increasing demand for the vaccine far beyond available supply in some regions,” said OAHHS President/CEO Becky Hultberg. “Since the state does not control the vaccine supply, Oregonians are being asked to take it on faith that the state can keep to the Governor’s timeline.

Hultberg said Oregonians need to understand supply of the vaccine may not be able to keep up with demand. “Hospitals are constrained by the available supply and are obligated to focus on the Governor’s prioritized eligibility list,” she said.

Next week most of the vaccine supply will go to teachers. Hultberg said it’ll take “several weeks” to get the teachers in the Portland metro vaccinated — and that doesn’t include vaccinating the rest of the people in Phase 1A.

“Adding 80-year-olds on February 8 and then other age bands in the weeks after that will compound this problem,” she said. “At 15,000 doses a week in the Portland metro area, we should all be honest about the fact that there will be significant wait times for vaccines and that completing our efforts will take many, many months unless supply increases.”

People in the Portland metro area “in a prioritized population” likely won’t get vaccinated for weeks or months, she said. And she asked people not to call hospitals.

“We are doing the best we can with the supply we have and following the directives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s Office,” Hultberg said.

