Oregon hospitals remain near capacity with COVID patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitals remain near capacity throughout the state as the Oregon Health Authority reported another 1360 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 along with 16 more deaths.

In the Wednesday report, 554 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus with 126 in intensive care. Only 7% of ICU beds are available, and only 6% of non-ICU beds in hospitals across the state.

The 16 deaths included a 43-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on October 16. The oldest person in this report was a 96-year-old woman from Clackamas County. These latest deaths were recorded in 8 different counties and brings the cumulative total to 4334 since the pandemic began.

The overall total of cases is now 362,561. The new cases were recorded in all but one of Oregon’s 36 counties:

Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).

OHA officials said 2,804,267 people have had at least one does of COVID vaccine. Overall, 2,589,267 people have completed the series.