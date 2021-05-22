Oregon inches towards 200k COVID cases after adds 509 more

Five new deaths tied to the virus bring state's COVID death toll to 2,618

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon aded another 509 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Saturday, pushing the state closer to the 200,000-case milestone with 198,356.

In addition to the new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths tied to COVID-19. The victims’ median age was 68 and all but one had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

On Saturday, the agency said more than 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 had been added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of Oregonians being vaccinated is now 30,551 doses per day, OHA said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations cross Oregon fell by 27 to 258 and four fewer patients (74) were reported to be in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), KIamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).