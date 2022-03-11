PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two full years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Oregon’s statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday, snapping a more than 200-consecutive day span of face coverings being required in any public inside setting.

While some states never implemented such restrictions and others haven’t yet lifted theirs, Oregon’s current mandate is its second such order requiring masks during the pandemic, with the first one lasting an entire year.

Below is a timeline of the pandemic and mask mandates in the Pacific Northwest:

First cases detected

First death

Feb. 29, 2020: Washington state reports the state and the country’s first recorded death due to COVID-19.

March 14, 2020: Oregon health officials confirm a 70-year-old Multnomah County resident and veteran as being the first Oregonian to die of COVID-19.

Mask mandates go into effect

June. 24, 2020: As cases slammed communities and nursing homes, Washington became the country’s first hotspot for COVID. State officials implemented a mask mandate that went into effect in late June. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a mandate that requires face masks to be worn in indoor public spaces for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln counties.

July 1, 2020: The mask mandate is extended to all of Oregon as Brown cites an “alarming rate” of infections in the state.

Mask mandate lifted

June 30, 2021: All remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon, including mask mandates, curfews, social distancing and capacity limits for businesses, were lifted as Brown cited high vaccination rates, nearly hitting the governor’s 70% goal.

June 30, 2021: Some restrictions are lifted in Washington, although mask mandates for indoor settings remain in place.

In both states, masks remained required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

Mandate reimplemented

Aug. 13, 2021: Citing a surge of cases and hospitalizations from the severe Delta variant, Brown reinstates the mask mandate for indoor public spaces with no clear end date.

Aug. 27, 2021: An outdoor mask mandate applying to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Oregon was reinstated. Officials warned of the danger posed by the Delta variant by overwhelming Oregon’s hospital system.

Mandates lifted once more

Looking forward