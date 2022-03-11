PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two full years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Oregon’s statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday, snapping a more than 200-consecutive day span of face coverings being required in any public inside setting.

While some states never implemented such restrictions and others haven’t yet lifted theirs, Oregon’s current mandate is its second such order requiring masks during the pandemic, with the first one lasting an entire year.

Below is a timeline of the pandemic and mask mandates in the Pacific Northwest:

First cases detected

First death

Mask mandates go into effect

  • June. 24, 2020: As cases slammed communities and nursing homes, Washington became the country’s first hotspot for COVID. State officials implemented a mask mandate that went into effect in late June. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a mandate that requires face masks to be worn in indoor public spaces for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln counties.
  • July 1, 2020: The mask mandate is extended to all of Oregon as Brown cites an “alarming rate” of infections in the state.

Mask mandate lifted

Mandate reimplemented

  • Aug. 13, 2021: Citing a surge of cases and hospitalizations from the severe Delta variant, Brown reinstates the mask mandate for indoor public spaces with no clear end date.
  • Aug. 27, 2021: An outdoor mask mandate applying to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Oregon was reinstated. Officials warned of the danger posed by the Delta variant by overwhelming Oregon’s hospital system.

Mandates lifted once more

Looking forward

  • March 12, 2022: Oregon, Washington and California’s indoor mask mandates are scheduled to be lifted. There are exemptions where masks are still required, like those governed by federal guidelines, including health care settings, prisons and public transportation.
  • April 1, 2022: Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration is set to end.