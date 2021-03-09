Oregon jumps past 158k COVID cases; 5 more deaths added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 517 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with five new deaths tied to the virus.

The state’s total number of cases rose to 158,007 and the death toll reached 2,303. All but one of the five casualties in Tuesday’s report had underlying medical conditions. The median age of the victims was 64, according to OHA.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 15 patients to 134; the number of intensive care unit patients dropped by two to 31.

Oregon health officials have now administered 1,179,510 first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to roughly 83% of all doses delivered to Oregon.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).