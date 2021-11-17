Oregon lawmakers discussing COVID-19 immunity, exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers are getting briefed on the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic this Wednesday.

The House Interim Special Committee on COVID-19 Response is trying to pin down more specific definitions on what it means to be immune and exposed to the coronavirus. Their virtual meeting began at 11 a.m.

Doctor Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, says it may be a while for the state to come up with a fair and universal quarantine rule for all workers. For now, however, he says vaccines are the best way to avoid missing work because of exposure.

“I would say the answer to what we’re doing to reduce the disparate impacts is that work we are doing to increase the vaccination rate in communities of color, particularly to try to reduce the disease burden in those communities,” Allen explained.

As of 12 p.m., committee members are getting an update on school responses to the pandemic.

