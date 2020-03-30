1  of  8
Closings
Beaverton Early Childhood Center Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Tualatin Early Childhood Center

Oregon leaders, workers want fed help for masks, testing

Coronavirus

Frontline workers also joined the call for help

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(L-R) Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon leaders at the state and federal level along with employers and union members will hold a press briefing at 10 a.m. Monday to re-inforce the need for an increased supply of personal protective equipment in the state.

Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkely and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will continue to publicly demand more help from the Trump administration to invest in worker safety.

They’re expected to demand the immediate distribution of masks and equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile as well as identifying reserves of masks and equipment from other industries for redistribution.

Clackamas Fire in need of PPE donations

On Friday, President Trump announced he would use the powers granted to him under the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators.

How to donate surplus PPE in Oregon

The Oregon leaders want the federal government to use all its powers to speed the production and distribution of new equipment to frontline workers, as well as making sure those workers can be easily tested to help quell the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as this story develops.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget