Oregon leaders, workers want fed help for masks, testing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon leaders at the state and federal level along with employers and union members will hold a press briefing at 10 a.m. Monday to re-inforce the need for an increased supply of personal protective equipment in the state.

Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkely and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will continue to publicly demand more help from the Trump administration to invest in worker safety.

They’re expected to demand the immediate distribution of masks and equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile as well as identifying reserves of masks and equipment from other industries for redistribution.

On Friday, President Trump announced he would use the powers granted to him under the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators.

The Oregon leaders want the federal government to use all its powers to speed the production and distribution of new equipment to frontline workers, as well as making sure those workers can be easily tested to help quell the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

