Oregon logs 1,500 COVID deaths; hospitalizations increase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported eight new deaths tied to the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,500.

Victims in Sunday’s report were aged 76 to 88 years old and all had underlying medical conditions.

The 1,421 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus confirmed by OHA marked 117,745 to date as well.

Hospitalizations increased by 15 beds to a total of 483, OHA said, while the number of ICU patients did not change.

OHA has logged 3,430 doses of the vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 48,725.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59).