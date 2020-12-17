Oregon logs 21 new COVID-19 deaths, vaccinations underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Thursday, Oregon has seen 98,936 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, health officials said.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,339 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 21 more deaths on Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,283.

These latest deaths include people between the ages of 62 and 94 from counties across the state.

The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (173), Clatsop (3), Columbia (18), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (12), Gilliam (3), Hood River (23), Jackson (82), Jefferson (10), Josephine (24), Klamath (19), Lane (74), Lincoln (8), Linn (60), Malheur (13), Marion (148), Morrow (5), Multnomah (250), Polk (20), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (34), Union (13), Wasco (9), Washington (218), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).

Thursday’s figures follow a two-day record high number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon.

OHA said there were 551 people with COVID-19 in Oregon hospitals — three fewer than Wednesday. There were 113 patients in ICU beds.

The state is expected to receive 35,100 total doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and Kaiser Permanente and Saint Alphonsus have already received a total of 4,875 doses and began administering the vaccine on Wednesday.

If and when the Moderna vaccine receives the FDA emergency use authorization, Oregon expects to receive 71,900 doses the week of Dec. 20 and 31,700 doses the week of Dec. 27.

Oregon plans to vaccinate 100,000 healthcare workers by the end of the year.