Oregon logs 24 new COVID deaths, predicts decline in cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-four more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,815, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday.

OHA reported 1,686 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 331,709.

The latest COVID modeling report from OHA projects a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations between Oct. 6 and Oct. 19. Despite declines in COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, OHA said bed occupancy levels remain higher than during previous surges.

There were 792 hospitalizations across Oregon, which was a decrease of 24 from the previous day, and 223 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of eight. There were 49 available adult ICU beds out of 696 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234 (8% availability). Region 2 — Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties — had no adult ICU beds available on Friday.

OHA reported that 11,910 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 30. The seven-day running average is now 7,664 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,995,497 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,906,569 doses of Moderna and 215,764 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,740,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,512,384 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (29), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (12), Columbia (26), Coos (33), Crook (43), Curry (5), Deschutes (145), Douglas (35), Harney (21), Hood River (14), Jackson (72), Jefferson (14), Josephine (42), Klamath (96), Lake (14), Lane (153), Lincoln (18), Linn (81), Malheur (26), Marion (168), Morrow (10), Multnomah (174), Polk (74), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (60), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (21), Washington (131) and Yamhill (74).

Oregon’s 3,792nd COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,793rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,794th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,795th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,796th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,797th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,798th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,799th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,800th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who died on Sept. 14 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,801st COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,802nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,803rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,804th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,805th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,806th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,807th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Sept. 6 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,808th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,809th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,810th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,811th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,812th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,813th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,814th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,815th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.