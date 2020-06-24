Oregon logs 3 new deaths, 171 new cases of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials confirmed three new deaths related to coronavirus Wednesday putting Oregon’s death toll at 195.
The Oregon Health Authority logged 171 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 7,444 since the pandemic began in mid-March.
OHA also released its Weekly Report showing a recent bump in positive tests. During the week of June 15-21, 30,773 persons were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon with 3.7% having a positive result. The percentage is up from 3.1% during the preceding week.
A 63-year-old Lincoln County man, a 78-year-old Clackamas County man and a 87-year-old Marion County woman where among those reported dead Wednesday. The latter two of the three victims had underlying medical conditions.
The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Klamath (3), Lincoln (9), Linn (1), Malheur (5), Marion (13), Multnomah (45), Polk (1), Umatilla (35), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (31), Yamhill (1).
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.