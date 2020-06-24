Oregon logs 3 new deaths, 171 new cases of COVID-19

Live Now
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials confirmed three new deaths related to coronavirus Wednesday putting Oregon’s death toll at 195.

The Oregon Health Authority logged 171 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 7,444 since the pandemic began in mid-March.

OHA also released its Weekly Report showing a recent bump in positive tests. During the week of June 15-21, 30,773 persons were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon with 3.7% having a positive result. The percentage is up from 3.1% during the preceding week.

A 63-year-old Lincoln County man, a 78-year-old Clackamas County man and a 87-year-old Marion County woman where among those reported dead Wednesday. The latter two of the three victims had underlying medical conditions.

The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Klamath (3), Lincoln (9), Linn (1), Malheur (5), Marion (13), Multnomah (45), Polk (1), Umatilla (35), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (31), Yamhill (1).

