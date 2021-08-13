Oregon logs 3rd straight day of record COVID hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state death toll to 2,935, health officials said Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,785 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the state total to 238,463.

There were 733 hospitalized patients with COVID across Oregon — an increase of 63 from the previous day. The OHA said Friday marked the third straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oregon. Of those hospitalized, 185 patients were in ICU beds.

The OHA reported 8,660 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Friday. To date, Oregon has administered 2,713,474 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,805,823 first and second doses of Moderna and 188,400 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,542,684 people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 2,345,390 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (21), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (42), Columbia (21), Coos (50), Crook (14), Curry (23), Deschutes (159), Douglas (149), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (18), Jackson (84), Jefferson (19), Josephine (77), Klamath (21), Lake (1), Lane (280), Lincoln (17), Linn (71), Malheur (15), Marion (116), Morrow (16), Multnomah (134), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (83), Union (22), Wallowa (6), Wasco (22), Washington (119) and Yamhill (36).

Oregon’s 2,929th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 10 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,930th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,931st COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 11 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,932nd COVID-19 associated death is a 53-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 7 and died on July 22 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,933rd COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,934th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,935th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 11 at Bryan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.