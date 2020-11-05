Oregon logs 805 new COVID cases, blows past previous daily record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged five new deaths and 805 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a new daily case count high.

The previous daily case count record was set on October 30 when Oregon reported 600 new cases.

The Oregon Health Authority said the new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (45), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (1), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (18), Marion (79), Morrow (3), Multnomah (196), Polk (8), Umatilla (26), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (134), and Yamhill (17).

There were also five new deaths in Oregon, including a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County, an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County, an 80-year-old woman in Douglas County and a 75-year-old man in Crook County. Health officials said they were working to confirm whether all of these people had underlying conditions. Oregon’s death toll is now at 710.

The news cases have increased the statewide total to 47,839.

“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake. Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”

Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at OHA, said case investigations were still underway but the trending uptick in daily case numbers show the virus is spreading through small informal gatherings rather than large workplace outbreaks. He said the percentage of positive tests is also increasing and was up to 8.5% last week.

“All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors,” said Sidelinger. “Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times.”