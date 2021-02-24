Oregon logs lowest weekly COVID death toll since late June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 32 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,194, the Oregon Health Authority said. Details about the reported deaths weren’t immediately available.

The OHA also reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (22), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (7), Josephine (20), Klamath (4), Lane (33), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (5), Multnomah (55), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s cumulative case total since the pandemic started is 154,062.

Health officials said there were 162 people with COVID-19 being treated at Oregon hospitals on Wednesday, including 46 patients in ICU beds.

On Wednesday, Oregon added 22,406 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state immunization registry, raising the total number of first and second doses administered to 858,481. The state has received 1,133,695 doses.

OHA also launched a new dashboard tool that shows sites verified by the Oregon Immunization Program to receive and administer vaccines. The new tool is not a way to schedule appointments. Learn more about vaccinations and sign up for eligibility notifications.

Weekly Report

OHA’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday showed a sharp drop in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week. During the week of Feb. 15-21, OHA reported 2,260 new cases — a 35% decrease. New COVID-related hospitalizations dropped 42% and deaths decreased from 114 to just 17, which is the lowest weekly death toll since the week of June 29. The percentage of positive tests was 3.5%.

OHA said people 70 and older account for 77% of COVID-related deaths and there were 74 active outbreaks (defined as three or more confirmed cases and at least one COVID-related death) at senior living communities and congregate living settings.