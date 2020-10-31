Oregon logs mosts deaths since July in latest COVID report

Surge continues as state officials tally 555 new cases of virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing rise in coronavirus cases across the state claimed the lives of 14 more Oregonians, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency reported 555 new confirmed/presumed cases of COIVD-19 in addition to the 14 deaths Saturday. The high totals follow two-straight record-setting days of cases; 600 reported on Friday and 575 the day before. The daily case count record was previously set on Oct. 23 when health officials reported 550 new cases in Oregon.

To date, Oregon has recorded 689 casualties attributed to the coronavirus and 44,921 overall presumptive/confirmed cases.

Oregon’s most populated county of Multnomah is on pace to surpass 10,000 confirmed/presumptive cases within the next few days, according to data provided by OHA.

All but one of the victims in the latest wave of casualties had underlying medical conditions:

-91-year-old Marion County man

-89-year-old Multnomah County man

-89-year-old Multnomah County woman

-96-year-old Linn County man

-57-year-old Multnomah County man

-92-year-old Curry County woman

-75-year-old Lane County man

-73-year-old Columbia County woman

-81-year-old Multnomah County man

-62-year-old Marion County man

-80-year-old Multnomah County woman

-66-year-old Crook County woman

-78-year-old Multnomah County man with unconfirmed prior medical conditions

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (3), Gilliam (5), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (3), Lane (65), Linn (19), Malheur (10), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (138), Polk (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (13).

