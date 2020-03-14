Oregon looks to provide childcare when schools close

Oregon Gov. Kate brown elbow-bumps student Charlie Abrams at a ceremony on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, where she signed a sweeping executive order for the state to reduce carbon emissions to combat global warming. Amid a spreading coronavirus outbreak, many people are no longer shaking hands and are coming up with alternatives, like the elbow bump. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Child care regulators in Oregon said they are considering whether to let some day care providers take in more children than currently allowed.

The decision on whether do to do comes just days before a statewide closure for all K-12 schools is put in place. The closure, authorized by Governor Kate Brown on Thursday, is a measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

To date, the state has at least 30 confirmed cases.

During the closure, school districts are required to develop plans for returning to school, continuing meal services and ensuring adequate cleaning supplies for increased cleaning protocols. The Oregon Department of Education is tasked with studying the impact the closure will have on the school year.

The Office of Child Care told providers that it will process emergency requests to operate outside of licensing limits, in an attempt to address both an increased demand for care and potential staffing shortages, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive .

In addition to the school closures, Brown also implemented a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more.

