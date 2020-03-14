Oregon looks to provide childcare when schools close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Child care regulators in Oregon said they are considering whether to let some day care providers take in more children than currently allowed.
The decision on whether do to do comes just days before a statewide closure for all K-12 schools is put in place. The closure, authorized by Governor Kate Brown on Thursday, is a measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.
To date, the state has at least 30 confirmed cases.
During the closure, school districts are required to develop plans for returning to school, continuing meal services and ensuring adequate cleaning supplies for increased cleaning protocols. The Oregon Department of Education is tasked with studying the impact the closure will have on the school year.
The Office of Child Care told providers that it will process emergency requests to operate outside of licensing limits, in an attempt to address both an increased demand for care and potential staffing shortages, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive .
In addition to the school closures, Brown also implemented a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more.
The governor’s new measures affect large gatherings, schools, workplaces and long-term care and assisted-living facilities. A statement from Brown’s office included the following list:
- Large gatherings: All large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide effective immediately for four weeks. A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of a minimum of three feet cannot be maintained.
- Schools: In addition to previous guidance issued on March 8, 2020 to keep schools open, all non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled — such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions.
- Workplace: Recommended implementation of distancing measures including an increased physical space between employees in offices and worksites, limited in-person meetings, limited travel, and staggered work schedules where possible.
- Long-Term Care and Assisted Living: Strict limitations announced this week by the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services remain in place.
