Oregon man, 32, with no underlying conditions dies of COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,982.

OHA reported 1,580 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 341,113.

There were 656 hospitalized patients with COVID on Friday, which was a decrease of 43, and 167 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of six.

There were 48 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (7% availability) and 294 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,229 (7% availability).

OHA reported that 14,231 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 7. The seven-day running average is now 11,947 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,091,751 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,920,720 doses of Moderna and 220,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,765,452 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,546,452 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

OHA’s latest COVID forecast report released on Friday predicts daily cases and hospitalizations to continue dropping through mid-October.

The report estimates 425 cases per 100,000 people (roughly 1,275 total daily cases for the state) and 78 hospitalizations between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (26), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (28), Coos (25), Crook (51), Curry (6), Deschutes (142), Douglas (41), Harney (9), Hood River (11), Jackson (68), Jefferson (21), Josephine (23), Klamath (76), Lake (12), Lane (133), Lincoln (10), Linn (141), Malheur (25), Marion (136), Morrow (8), Multnomah (172), Polk (18), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (59), Union (28), Wallowa (11), Wasco (11), Washington (125), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (40).

Oregon’s 3,960th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,961st COVID-19 related death is a 32-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,962nd COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,963rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,964th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,965th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,966th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 6 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,967th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,968th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,969th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,970th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,971st COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 20 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,972nd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,973rd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,974th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 2 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,975th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Oct. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,976th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old person from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions and gender are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,977th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,978th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,979th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,980th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,981st COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,982nd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Oct. 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.