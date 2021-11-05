Oregon man, 36, succumbs to COVID; cases drop week-to-week

Testing Center Specialists fully dressed in personal protective equipment assist people checking in for a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 2020. – Having passed 1 million COVID-19 cases as infections across the country increase, California is joining the states of Oregon and Washington in urging travellers to self quarantine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the nation’s Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Umatilla County man was among the 19 new deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority in the Friday COVID report.

The man tested postive for the coronavirus on September 14, then died October 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center, officials said. The 19 deaths (among people between 36 and 92) brings the overall total to 4562.

Another 1141 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 35 of the 36 Oregon counties. Overall, the case count in Oregon is now 372,137.

Week-to-week overview

The rolling 7-day total of cases for this week is 7172. That is a 7% drop from the previous week’s total — 7746 — and is also the lowest total for a week since the end of July.

For just the second time since August 14, there were fewer than 1000 cases in Multnomah County for the week. A total of 928 were recorded.

However, there are more ICU patients — 138 — than there were on October 19.

Vaccines are sharply up. But officials are now including 3rd doses, booster shots — and soon — kids shots. It doesn’t mean Oregon is getting that many more unvaccinated people to full vaccination.

Cases by County

Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (3), Columbia (20), Coos (20), Crook (16), Curry (2), Deschutes (118), Douglas (41), Gilliam (2), Grant (15), Harney (11), Hood River (5), Jackson (53), Jefferson (22), Josephine (17), Klamath (39), Lake (4), Lane (84), Lincoln (11), Linn (58), Malheur (11), Marion (108), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (35), Union (14), Wallowa (4), Wasco (9), Washington (110), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (43).

Justin McWhirter is a KOIN 6 News producer who has tracked COVID-19 since the pandemic began