Oregon mask mandate now in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The statewide mask mandate is now in effect throughout Oregon and some restaurants are gearing up to mandate both masks and proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Jon Poteet, the owner of Shine Distillery and Grill, said he’s started to see a decline in his customers as the more contagious delta variant has become dominant in Portland, in Oregon and around the US.

He said he’s fine with the mask mandate returning.

“I don’t think the mask deters people from going out. I think the delta variant deters people from going out,” Poteet told KOIN 6 News. “The mask is just an inconvenience at this point and time and if it’s an inconvenience that we have to deal with it’s not the end of the world.”

As the pandemic has taken yet another turn, he decided to join the coalition of more than 20 other restaurants in Portland requiring customers prove they’re fully vaccinated in order to dine in.

Poteet said he wants to protect his workers and the community in what has to be a maskless environment — and they will now require proof of vaccination.