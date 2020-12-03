Oregon may get more initial virus vaccine than expected

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials anticipate receiving at least three times as many initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as originally expected.

The availability will depend on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving special, emergency use authorization for two new vaccines.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Joe Sullivan, an Oregon Health Authority senior health adviser, said Wednesday it’s expecting to receive approximately 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and then another 71,900 doses from Moderna on Dec. 22.

Oregon is prioritizing health care workers — nurses, doctors and others working with or near COVID-19 patients for the first available vaccinations.