Hospital association supports Brown’s coronavirus strategies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Governor Kate Brown announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 4 weeks, “maximum social distancing” is a phrase that has taken on new resonance.

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems announced their support of the governor’s steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Two of the most important steps we can all take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to wash our hands frequently and practice social distancing. We support the Governor’s decision to limit large public gatherings to no more than 250 people and promote flexible work schedules to reduce interpersonal contact,” said Becky Hultberg, the OAHHS President and CEO.

“These steps are recommended by public health experts and will help protect populations that are particularly at-risk – older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and the unhoused. If you have questions about COVID-19, we recommend seeking credible information through the Oregon Health Authority.”

Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the tri-county region, makes remarks at a coronavirus press conference in Portland, March 12, 2020 (KOIN)

At a Thursday morning press conference with Brown and other state leaders, Dr. Jennifer Vines said health officials are changing their strategy.

“This situation has moved at warp speed and public health has been keeping up as best we can, understanding that lives are on the line as well as livelihoods,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Dr. Vines said the strategy of social distancing is the best way to try to slow the spread of the virus through the community.

