Mult Co officials not discouraging, or encouraging, masks for everyone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County health officials said on Thursday that they are waiting for the Center For Disease Controls to make guidance about whether everyone should be wearing a mask in public.

Regional lead health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines answered questions from reporters during a video conference at 1 p.m.

Dr. Vines said the question of the masks is “the question of today” and “at this point we aren’t discouraging people who want to use coverage,” she said.

“We are not actively recommending it,” she said. They are waiting for the CDC to make a decision because “there is not a lot of science” about it.

As for whether Dr. Vines was feeling confident about optimistic predictions for the state, she said she is cautious.

“The state has been doing the modeling and predictions for Oregon, there’s some room for optimism…I’m taking a more cautious approach. We continue to focus our work on a surge scenario,” she said.

She said the county is continuing to stay prepared for every scenario.

“Please continue with social distancing measures,” she urged. “we don’t have a crystal ball, we don’t have all the right answers.”

“What if our modeling is wrong? It’s my job to make sure we have those plans and that we don’t look at the models and call it a day.”

“As difficult as it is, I would like to encourage people to please continue to buy ourselves more time.”

At 1:50 p.m., Andrew Phelps, who is directing Oregon’s COVID-19 response from Salem, will be joined by Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the Oregon Health Authority’s health officer and epidemiologist.

Phelps oversees the effort from the Emergency Coordination Center, which has 18 support function from the 33 state agencies providing resources during emergencies.

Gov. Kate Brown is not holding a teleconference on Thursday, her press secretary announced in an email.

