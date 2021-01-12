Oregon National Guard arrives for COVID vaccine help

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon National Guard is on its way to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in the state and will arrive later Tuesday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds has turned into a mass vaccination center. Salem Health set up a vaccine clinic last week, but had to close early Monday when they ran out of doses. Officials said they expect to receive more Tuesday afternoon. and the National Guard expects to be fully operational by Wednesday.

Officials with Salem Health said they can vaccinate more than 400 people per hour — and with the help of the National Guard, they should be able to do more. It opens at 12 p.m.

At this time, people eligible to receive shots at this center must live or work in Marion County and be in the top priority category — health care workers, first responders, and people living and working in nursing homes. Recipients must be ready to show proof of your specific job.

In a statement, Salem Health said this “model shows an effective and efficient way to vaccinate on a large scale and grow immunity in our community. Salem Health intends to operate this vaccine center until the entire state is vaccinated.”

Stephen Bomar, the Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department, said they will eventually deploy the National Guard to other areas.

“Absolutely. You know, Medford, Bend, all over the state, La Grande,” he said. “It just needs to be fleshed out where we need to send those teams, and that’s going to be really determined this week, I believe.”