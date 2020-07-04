Oregon nears 10,000 total COVID-19 cases, reports 4 new deaths

State tallies 9,930th death Saturday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state health officials confirmed four new deaths and 303 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, putting the state’s total number of cases at 9,930.

The four new casualties bring Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 213. Three of the four latest people to die from the virus had underlying medical conditions. It was not confirmed if underlying medical conditions played a role in the other death — an 86-year-old woman from Lincoln County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA’s newly-reported cases were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).

Of the state’s total cases, 2,417 are from Multnomah County, 1,534 are from Washington County, 1,610 are from Marion County and Clackamas County has tallied 821.

