Latest Oregon COVID report shows ‘sharp decrease’ in weekly cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirteen more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency logged an additional 555 confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus Wednesday bringing the state’s total number of infections to 148,475.

All but three of the reported victims had underlying medical conditions; more than half were from the tri-county region. The latest deaths brought the state’s death toll to 2,044.

OHA reported 604,215 of 821,150 (74%) first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Additionally, hospitalizations dropped by 15 patients to 211 and the number of ICU patients remained the same (53).

Wednesday’s data showed a “sharp decrease” in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week, the agency said. From February 1-6, OHA reported 4,049 new daily cases, representing a 15% decrease from the previous week and the lowest weekly total in three months.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations similarly fell sharply from 251 to 230 — an 8% decline from the previous week.

COVID-19 related deaths also decreased to 66 — the lowest weekly total since mid-November.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Crook (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (53), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (25), Jefferson (13), Josephine (18), Klamath (6), Lake (6), Lane (40), Linn (9), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (116), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wasco (3), Washington (53) and Yamhill (10).