Oregon nears 200k COVID cases as death toll reaches 2,601

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more Oregonians died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 2,601.

The Oregon Health Authority logged an additional 394 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday in its daily report. To date, 196,787 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Oregon.

The median age of the seven victims was 80 years old.

OHA reported that 24,280 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry and that health officials are administering about 27,000 doses per day.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 306, which is 25 fewer than Tuesday, according to OHA. Patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds fell by one to 78.

The current seven-day day total of new cases is 3,892 — down 35% from two weeks ago when Oregon was at the highest point in the spring surge (5,964).

Multnomah County’s seven-day case count (731) has also seen about a 34% decrease from two weeks prior (1,103).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).